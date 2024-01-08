OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Host Jo Koy Calls Out Meghan Markle Prince Harry for Getting Paid 'Millions of Dollars for Doing Absolutely Nothing' at 2024 Golden Globes

jo koy meghan markle harry
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 7 2024, Published 8:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jo Koy started off his monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes with a bang!

During the first few minutes of the show, the comedian, 52, slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their multimillion dollar deal with Netflix — even though they weren't in the star-studded room.

"Turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that's just by Netflix. I have a deal, too, chill," Koy said as the camera panned to Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement
jo koy meghan markle harry
Source: mega

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes.

Shortly after, people weighed in on the host's remarks. One person wrote, "So Harry & Meghan just got called out on the Golden Globes Awards. Jo Koy, comedian, said, 'and Harry and Meghan Markle got paid multimillions for doing absolutely nothing..laugh..by @netflix Then zoomed in @Ted_Netflix_CEO audience laughed. 2024 not starting off [smiley face]," while another person pointed out, "So... no one told Jo Koy that practically the entire cast of Suits is there in the audience of the #GoldenGlobes and so he went on ahead with that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joke? Hmm."

Article continues below advertisement
jo koy meghan markle harry
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't attend the event.

A third person added, "Oh the shade from Jo Koy for Harry and Meghan."

As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan, who left the royal family in 2020 and moved to the U.S., signed major deals with Spotify and Netflix, but their deal with the former fell through in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
jo koy meghan markle harry
Source: mega

Jo Koy roasted the pair, who left the royal family in 2020.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Now that it is a new year, critics hope the two have a new game plan going forward.

"Their problem this year is to come out of another box to find something new to say. We've heard all the criticism, relentlessly, [and] repetitively, of their own family," royal commentator Michael Cole told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
jo koy meghan markle harry
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a deal with Netflix.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Moving forward, the pair will refrain from talking poorly about the monarchy.

“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”

“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.