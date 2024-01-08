Host Jo Koy Calls Out Meghan Markle Prince Harry for Getting Paid 'Millions of Dollars for Doing Absolutely Nothing' at 2024 Golden Globes
Jo Koy started off his monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes with a bang!
During the first few minutes of the show, the comedian, 52, slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their multimillion dollar deal with Netflix — even though they weren't in the star-studded room.
"Turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that's just by Netflix. I have a deal, too, chill," Koy said as the camera panned to Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix.
Shortly after, people weighed in on the host's remarks. One person wrote, "So Harry & Meghan just got called out on the Golden Globes Awards. Jo Koy, comedian, said, 'and Harry and Meghan Markle got paid multimillions for doing absolutely nothing..laugh..by @netflix Then zoomed in @Ted_Netflix_CEO audience laughed. 2024 not starting off [smiley face]," while another person pointed out, "So... no one told Jo Koy that practically the entire cast of Suits is there in the audience of the #GoldenGlobes and so he went on ahead with that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joke? Hmm."
A third person added, "Oh the shade from Jo Koy for Harry and Meghan."
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan, who left the royal family in 2020 and moved to the U.S., signed major deals with Spotify and Netflix, but their deal with the former fell through in 2023.
Now that it is a new year, critics hope the two have a new game plan going forward.
"Their problem this year is to come out of another box to find something new to say. We've heard all the criticism, relentlessly, [and] repetitively, of their own family," royal commentator Michael Cole told an outlet.
Moving forward, the pair will refrain from talking poorly about the monarchy.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”