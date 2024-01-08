Host Jo Koy Calls Out Meghan Markle Prince Harry for Getting Paid 'Millions of Dollars for Doing Absolutely Nothing' at 2024 Golden Globes

Jo Koy started off his monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes with a bang!

During the first few minutes of the show, the comedian, 52, slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their multimillion dollar deal with Netflix — even though they weren't in the star-studded room.

"Turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that's just by Netflix. I have a deal, too, chill," Koy said as the camera panned to Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix.