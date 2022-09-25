Jo Koy Spotted Cozying Up To Mystery Woman On Romantic Picnic Months After Chelsea Handler Split

“It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. … I believe Jo needed that," Handler said of their breakup at the time. "I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody … But you can’t change somebody intrinsically."

CHELSEA HANDLER GOES SKIING TOPLESS TO CELEBRATE 47TH BIRTHDAY ALONGSIDE BEAU JO KOY FOLLOWING UNEXPECTED HEALTH SCARE

"It just didn’t work out," she continued. "I did everything I could to make it work, but it didn’t work out. I wanted to make sure that everybody knew that this is a different me. This is the first time that I’ve ended a relationship where I’ve felt like an adult."