Jo Koy Spotted Cozying Up To Mystery Woman On Romantic Picnic Months After Chelsea Handler Split
Jo Koy appears to be moving on from his recent split with Chelsea Handler. The comedian was spotted on a romantic, outdoor picnic in the park with a mystery woman late last month.
The two were photographed lounging on a blanket in the grass in Pacific Palisades, and minutes before, eyewitnesses even caught the two sharing an affectionate smooch.
The sweet snapshots showed Koy sporting a casual look in a pair of jeans and a red and black flannel shirt. The brunette beside him relaxed on her stomach in black pants and a grey top.
This celebrity sighting comes months after the Chelsea Lately alum and Easter Sunday actor called it quits following spending nearly one year together as a couple.
“It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. … I believe Jo needed that," Handler said of their breakup at the time. "I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody … But you can’t change somebody intrinsically."
"It just didn’t work out," she continued. "I did everything I could to make it work, but it didn’t work out. I wanted to make sure that everybody knew that this is a different me. This is the first time that I’ve ended a relationship where I’ve felt like an adult."
Koy also opened up on their decision to part ways and how their platonic relationship has continued to flourish in an interview published in early August.
"It's great. It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter," he candidly shared. "We're great friends and that's how it will always be ... We're gonna win, you know what I mean? Everyone wins!"