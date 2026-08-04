Joan Collins, 93, Emerges With Husband Percy Gibson, 61, in St. Tropez for Luxurious Sunset Dinner: Photos

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Joan Collins, 93, made a rare appearance in St. Tropez with her husband, Percy Gibson, 61. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand on August 3 as they made their way to a sunset dinner on a luxury yacht. Collins wore a long leaf-print skirt and a simple black top, which she accessorized with a bold necklace and a matching green scarf tossed over her shoulder. The retired actress added white wedges and gold earrings to complete the look.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins and Percy Gibson walked hand-in-hand on their way to dinner in St. Tropez.

Her younger husband was all smiles as he escorted Collins around the city in simple white pants and a white and pink button-down, sporting a white bag on his shoulder. Paparazzi captured the duo disembarking a jaw-dropping yacht during the evening as they headed back onto the streets of the Mediterranean island. The couple seemed totally unbothered by the attention as they happily walked beside each other.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins and Percy Gibson were all smiles as they walked around St. Tropez.

Collins and Gibson have been married since 2002, tying the knot when she was 68 and he was 36, People reported. Gibson first crossed paths with the British actress while they were both working on the play Love Letters. Gibson was working as a producer, and Collins played the leading lady. "We hit it off immediately," the Golden Globe-winner wrote in Daily Mail. "He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialize with him, my costar, George Hamilton, and my daughter, Katy. We had a lorra lorra laughs and bonded like family."

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins and Percy Gibson first met in 2000 while working on a play.

Collins had been married and divorced four times before meeting Gibson, and swore she would never marry again. She wed Maxwell Reed in 1952, divorcing him in 1956. Then came Anthony Newley from 1963 to 1971, followed by Ron Kass between 1972 and 1983. Finally, she was married to Peter Holm from 1985 to 1987. Collins has three children, Tara and Alexander, whom she had with Newley, and Katyanna, whom she shared with Kass.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins swore she wouldn't marry again before meeting Percy Gibson.

Collins has said that she and Gibson quickly bonded over "shared values" and didn't find their 32-year age gap to be much of an issue. "I remember one particularly wonderful evening in New York when Percy took me to see Kiss Me Kate, and while we listened to the romantic words of the song 'So in Love,' we realized we had something," she reflected. "Percy is the most honorable man I've ever met," the beloved star added.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins wore a green skirt and matching scarf, which she draped over her shoulder.

Collins recently opened up about how she keeps herself looking and feeling young at Variety’s Women of Power event in July. "I just love life,” she told The Independent. The Dynasty actress emphasized the importance of fresh air, quality sleep and hydration for staying fit and vibrant even in old age.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins recently gave her tip to staying spry in old age.