Did Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Tie the Knot? 'Joker' Actor Sparks Marriage Rumors After Addressing the 'Her' Actress as His 'Wife'
Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara husband and wife?
On the Sunday, September 29, episode of the “Talk Easy” podcast, the Joker: Folie à Deux star, 49, sparked rumors he and his fiancée, 39, may have secretly tied the knot.
While Phoenix and host Sam Fragoso were discussing his 2020 Best Actor Oscars acceptance speech for his role in Joker, the movie star claimed he found inspiration for his remarks from “talking with my mom" and "my wife,” referring to the Carol actress.
“Rooney was like, ‘That’s what you should say,’” he said of Mara, who announced they were expecting their second child together in February.
Though Mara and Phoenix got engaged in 2019, there has been no news the two exchanged vows. The couple share son River, who was born in 2020.
The lovebirds originally met on the 2013 set of Her, however, things stayed platonic — but in 2018, the two reconnected while working on Mary Magdalene.
In 2019, Phoenix told Vanity Fair that he thought Mara “despised” him during their time working together on Her, but in reality, Mara was “just shy."
“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he admitted. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”
In February, a source close to the duo shared that they are “ecstatic” to welcome another child.
“Rooney and Joaquin love being parents,” they spilled. “They’re a team and are really relishing this journey together.”
- Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
- Joe Manganiello 'Feels He Finally Found the Right Person' With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor After Sofía Vergara Divorce: Source
- Margot Robbie Gushes Over 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley: 'I Am So Lucky'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Phoenix should have some downtime to be in full-on dad mode after he concludes promotions for Joker: Folie à Deux, which he stars in alongside Lady Gaga.
At the Venice Film Festival on September 4, Phoenix spoke about how his dedicated costar slimmed down for her role as Harley Quinn.
“Stefani also lost a lot of weight,” he said of Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. “I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away for like a month and then you came back, you lost a lot of weight.”
Phoenix noted, “It was really impressive. It seemed very difficult,” adding how devoted Gaga is to her craft.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time and we continued to hone in every kind of detail,” Gaga replied.