Making A Statement Jodie Sweetin Breaks Silence After Being Pushed To The Ground By LAPD At Abortion Protest
Jodie Sweetin has spoken out. After being shoved to the ground by a police officer at a protest following Roe v. Wade being overturned, the Full House star opened up about what exactly went down.
"I was walking and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward," she recalled in a statement to E! News. "We took care of the situation. We didn't use that as an excuse to do anything further, we continued our march and we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown."
PAUL WALKER'S DAUGHTER REVEALS SHE ENDED A PREGNANCY IN 2020 AS CELEBRITIES PROTEST THE OVERTURNING OF ROE V. WADE
"Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality," Sweetin declared adding that she won't be pressing charges. "If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."
"People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her and all of a sudden, it makes it more real. And I hate that," the Fuller House star lamented.
"I hate it takes people knowing someone or it being someone that they recognize for people to be outraged or to take action," Sweetin pointed out, "which is why I've been out there and I've been really committed the last couple of years."
JODIE SWEETIN SPENDS 40TH BIRTHDAY REFLECTING ON 'HEARTBREAK' OF TV DAD BOB SAGET'S DEATH & CELEBRATING RECENT ENGAGEMENT TO LONGTIME BOYFRIEND MESCAL WASILEWSKI
And now with the Supreme Court stripping away the right to a safe abortion for so many women in this country, it's safe to say Sweetin will continue her fight for justice. "I'll still be out there," she maintained. "I'll still keep going. This is part of what you do when you're committed to trying to do the best you can. I don't want to make it about me."
After the footage of Sweetin being violently shoved during the protest made its rounds, the LAPD issued a statement to the outlet, which read: "The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure."
"As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property," the office stated.