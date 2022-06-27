"Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality," Sweetin declared adding that she won't be pressing charges. "If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."

"People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her and all of a sudden, it makes it more real. And I hate that," the Fuller House star lamented.