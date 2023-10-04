Jodie Turner-Smith's Family 'Shocked and Saddened' About Actress' Unexpected Divorce From Joshua Jackson

As much as fans of the couple were taken aback from the spouses' separation, Turner-Smith's loved ones also didn't anticipate the split either.

"We were all shocked and saddened to hear about the divorce and we're thinking of Jodie right now and wishing her the best," the model's family, who are "spread out between here in the U.K., Jamaica and the U.S.," expressed in a statement obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, October 4, just two days after news broke about the duo calling it quits.