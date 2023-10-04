Jodie Turner-Smith's Family 'Shocked and Saddened' About Actress' Unexpected Divorce From Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith's family didn't see her surprise divorce filing coming.
On Monday, October 2, the Queen & Slim actress filed papers to legally end her and Joshua Jackson's marriage of four years in a Los Angeles Superior Court.
As much as fans of the couple were taken aback from the spouses' separation, Turner-Smith's loved ones also didn't anticipate the split either.
"We were all shocked and saddened to hear about the divorce and we're thinking of Jodie right now and wishing her the best," the model's family, who are "spread out between here in the U.K., Jamaica and the U.S.," expressed in a statement obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, October 4, just two days after news broke about the duo calling it quits.
Even Jackson himself appears to be distraught by the sudden end of his marriage.
As OK! previously reported, the Dawson's Creek star is "heartbroken" over the end of his and Turner-Smith's union.
"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a source explained of Jackson shortly after Turner-Smith's divorce filing.
"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider added of the parents-of-one — who welcomed a daughter together in April 13 2020, less than one year after they tied the knot on August 18, 2019, as cited in the divorce petition obtained by a second outlet.
Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of her and the Fringe actor's 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, the filing confirmed.
As much as Jackson didn't want to lose the love of his life, the 45-year-old most of all "never wanted this for their daughter."
"They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her," the source spilled of Jackson, who didn't want his little girl growing up in a broken home.
"He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it," the confidante continued.
Hopefully, this divorce won't turn nasty like most Hollywood splits, though the insider confirmed there was no case of cheating or unforgivable actions leading up to the relationship's demise.
"Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time. Joshua isn't thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn't always work out the way you'd like it to work out," they explained.
