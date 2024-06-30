OK Magazine
Joe Biden Aides Claim There's 'Two Bidens' as President Is Only 'Dependably Engaged' a Few Hours Each Day

By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

White House aides have revealed what it’s really like to work with Joe Biden.

In a new article, the staffers confessed that the President, 81, can only work about six hours a day when he is most coherent.

Joe Biden recently went head to head with rival Donald Trump in the first 2024 presidential debate.

The headline, “Two Joe Bidens: The night America saw the other one,” exposed how the top White House aides work “meticulously” to keep the public’s exposure to the father-of-four limited to between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The report read: “Between the lines: Biden’s miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House. The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.”

They added: “Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued.”

The elderly candidate is running for his second term, however, his recent performance in the 2024 presidential debate against rival Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27, has caused concern for his ability to hold office.

During the TV event, he struggled to answer the questions coherently despite months of prep, which led to many Democrats insisting he drop out.

In response to the article’s claims, White House spox Andrew Bates shut down the allegations there are “two Bidens” depending on the time of day.

“There’s one Joe Biden, who works his heart out fighting for families like the one he grew up in in Scranton, and who, because of his determination, experience and decency, keeps achieving unprecedented results for them,” he stated.

As OK! previously reported, many have bashed Biden for his abysmal performance on Thursday, including media personality Bill Maher.

During his Friday, June 28, Real Time With Bill Maher monologue, the host claimed the president “s--- the bed” during the event comparing him to Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who allegedly defecated in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bed.

“So you know Joe, he famously loves trains, but apparently not of thought! I mean. It’s just all night, confused and halting and trailing off,” Maher began his speech.

“I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better,” he teased.

“I don’t want to say he s--- the bedroom but his new Secret Service name is Amber Heard!” Maher joked. “I mean, come on this guy is bad. And it wasn’t just what came out of his mouth, you know? I mean, the look on his face the whole night. It just looked like somebody just thought he left the stove on, you know?”

Maher continued: “And here’s the most ironic part. The Republicans were so afraid that Joe was going to be beating expectations. Remember that all last week they were like, he’s going to be jacked up. They put out all this crap about he’s going to have a secret earpiece in. Really? Who was on the other end of it? Jimmy Carter?”

