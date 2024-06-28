Barack Obama Takes a Dig at Donald Trump While Defending President Joe Biden Following Disastrous Debate
Barack Obama defended his former VP and now President Joe Biden after he made headlines for his disastrous debate, which took place on June 27.
"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November. http://joebiden.com," the ex-president, 62, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, June 28, while dissing Donald Trump in the process.
Some people encouraged Obama to chat with Biden, 81, about dropping out of the race, as he froze up and forgot his train of thought several times during the event.
"If you were really a Friend of Joe, you would have a Serious Discussion with him about stepping aside and allowing someone else to run as the Democratic candidate. Allowing him to peacefully retire to his family home in Delaware," one person wrote, while another said, "Hey, look, the puppet master wanted to chime in."
A third person added, "Even Barack says Joe sucked."
As OK! previously reported, even VP Kamala Harris admitted Biden didn't do his best while speaking to Trump.
“Yes, it was a slow start, but it was a strong finish,” Harris, 59, said while talking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, adding that “what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people on substance, on policy, on performance. Joe Biden is extraordinarily strong.”
“Listen, people can debate on style points,” Harris added. “But ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance, and the contrast is clear.”
It seems Obama might be putting on an act for now, as three former advisors to him have joined growing calls from Democrats for the president to step down ahead of the November 2024 election.
"There are gonna be discussions about whether he should continue," David Axelrod, who advised Obama from 2008 until 2012, said on CNN.