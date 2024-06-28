Barack Obama Takes a Dig at Donald Trump While Defending President Joe Biden Following Disastrous Debate

Barack Obama defended his former VP and now President Joe Biden after he made headlines for his disastrous debate, which took place on June 27.

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November. http://joebiden.com," the ex-president, 62, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, June 28, while dissing Donald Trump in the process.