Joe Biden's Bizarre Rant: President Mocked for Claiming He Has 'No Home to Go To'
President Joe Biden made a bizarre claim while speaking with reporters on Sunday, September 3, admitting that he can't return to his Wilmington, Del., home since it is currently undergoing security upgrades.
"I have no home to go to," the 80-year-old, who has been spending time at his Rehoboth Beach home, said at the time. "So I have no place to go when I come to Delaware, except here, right now. I'm only here for one day."
The weird remark led journalists to ask he if he is homeless.
"No, I'm not homeless," he stated. "I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I'm down here for the day because I can't go home, home."
Of course, people weighed in on the comment. One person wrote, "He has the WHITE HOUSE to go and do his fn job!!!" while another said, "He’s always on vacation the brainless idiot!"
A third person fumed, "Try the White House!!!" while a fourth said, "He doesn't even consider going to the WH."
This is hardly the first time Biden has been trolled for things he's said during press conferences.
In late August, the commander-in-chief received backlash after he took credit for reopening schools following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When President Biden took office, less than half of K-12 students were going to school in person. Today, thanks to the President’s swift actions and historic investments, every school in America is open safely for in-person instruction," the statement read, leaving out how schools were closed due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal then published an opinion piece about Biden, who they said was trying to "rewrite the history of Covid school closings."
Others also complained about Biden's leadership skills.
One person said, "Is Joe taking credit for the sunrise?" while another added, "Both Trump and Biden failed the kids miserably. Both should have demanded they stay open. Both didn't. But Biden taking credit for it, that is too funny."
However, some defended Biden and claimed he had to clean up the mess after Donald Trump's four years in office.
"Some districts chose to keep them closed longer even though Biden gave other possible ways to open them sooner," one person said.