President Joe Biden Trolled For Incorrectly Spelling The Number 'Eight' During Speech About Economic Issues: 'I'm Embarrassed'
President Joe Biden slipped up again when he misspelled the number "eight" during a speech on Wednesday, April 19.
“We have a thousand billionaires in America. You know the average tax rate they pay? Eight — E-I-G-H percent — 8 percent,” Biden, 80, said while visiting the facility of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Accokeek, Maryland.
Of course, the politician was trolled for his recent remarks.
One person wrote, "Joe Biden can't spell 'eight.' E-I-G-H-T. I repeat... The President of the United States can't spell the number 8. I'm embarrassed to be an American because of this man," while another said, "During another bumbling speech he could barely get through while lying through his teeth about the economy, Joe Biden paused to spell out the word ‘eight’ but spelled it wrong."
A third person said, "Joe Biden couldn’t spell the word eight today and he’s making decisions in this country goes to show ya the type of people who voted for him," while another quipped, "My kids asked why you can’t spell eight."
This is hardly the first time Biden has made a mistake while speaking to the public.
As OK! previously reported, Biden was in Ireland with his son Hunter Biden when he struggled to answer a question from a child.
"What’s the top step to success?" they asked the president.
"What’s the top what?" Biden responded.
"Step — steps — step to success," the child replied.
"Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?" Joe said, referring to the pandemic.
Hunter interjected and tried to explain what the child was asking.
"If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?" the president's son asked.
"Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you," Joe, who finally seemed like he understood the question, said.
Though Joe has made it clear he's all there, Stephen Colbert recently mocked the president during his show.
“Point is, I am mentally fit to once again run for president of the United States. What’s goin’ on? Where’s Jill? Marco! Jill-o!” he said of Joe.