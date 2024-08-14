President Joe Biden Still 'Angry' at Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Over Pressuring Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race, Sources Claim
President Joe Biden is reportedly furious after being forced to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.
According to insiders, his anger is directed at former President Barack Obama, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
An insider told outlets that President Biden's main target of frustration is Pelosi, whom he views as “ruthless” and “willing to set aside long-term relationships” if it could help prevent former President Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House in November.
A White House official backed up the insider's claims, revealing, "That’s who she has always been."
Another insider within the administration said the president has “grudgingly” come to respect Pelosi’s actions. Biden allegedly told one source that she “did what she had to do” to give Democrats the best chance in November but admitted that the betrayal "still stings."
Obama's relationship with Biden has also been strained following the president's decision to drop out of the race.
According to sources, Biden reportedly “harbors resentment” toward his former boss for not directly voicing concerns about his campaign after his disastrous debate against Trump in Atlanta, Ga.
While Biden spoke to Schumer on the day he withdrew from the race, one insider claimed that the commander-in-chief remains “miffed” that the Senate majority leader played a role in the pressure for him to suspend his campaign.
As OK! previously reported, Biden dished about the reason behind his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
In the interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 81-year-old admitted Democrats pushed him out of the position and even called out Pelosi, who is rumored to have orchestrated the president's ousting.
“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he explained, while name-dropping the former speaker of the house.
“When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am — it’s hard for me to get out of my mouth,” he continued.
Since dropping out, President Biden was spotted soaking up the sun at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware alongside his wife, Jill Biden.
The politician appeared to have a great time, as his VP, Kamala Harris, continues to rise in the polls, putting the Trump campaign on the defensive.