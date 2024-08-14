President Joe Biden Still 'Angry' at Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Over Pressuring Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race, Sources Claim

As OK! previously reported, Biden dished about the reason behind his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In the interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 81-year-old admitted Democrats pushed him out of the position and even called out Pelosi, who is rumored to have orchestrated the president's ousting.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he explained, while name-dropping the former speaker of the house.

“When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am — it’s hard for me to get out of my mouth,” he continued.

