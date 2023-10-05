'He Struggled': President Joe Biden 'Couldn't Finish His Sentences' During Interview With Former ESPN Host Sage Steele
Former ESPN host Sage Steele recalled interviewing President Joe Biden a few years ago and claimed he was not all there during their chat.
“He struggled,” Steele told Bill Maher on his "Club Random" podcast on Sunday, October 1, adding that the president “trailed off” on different topics.
At the time, Steele, 50, conducted the chit-chat via satellite and recalled how there were some technical issues.
“So I had to, like, BS. I had to chit-chat, waiting for us to start rolling," she said.
“So I can hear him and he goes, ‘What is this for? Wait — what’s her name?’” Steele said of the interview, which took place ahead of MLB’s Opening Day that year.
“I was going, ‘Oh my God!’ And then [an aide] said, ‘SportsCenter, ESPN.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, OK,'" she continued.
- 'I've Been Doing This Longer Than Anybody!': President Joe Biden Snaps at Criticism Over His Age Ahead of 2024 Election
- Joe Scarborough Doesn't Trust Polls That Predict Joe Biden Will Lose the Election by 9 Points: 'He Is Always Underestimated'
- President Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline Is Clear and Painful,' Newt Gingrich Claims: 'Always Had a Loose Relationship With Reality'
Then, the politician, 80, started to tell her about his football career, as he previously played the sport at the University of Delaware.
“And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness,” Steele said, noting that she couldn't see him on the screen. “He goes, ‘I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that? And here’s the saddest thing — his voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes …, ‘Uh, never mind.’ I thought it was so sad because I realized that’s why he was in the basement during the whole election cycle — because even then he couldn’t finish his sentences, he struggled.”
“So forget about politics. I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” she added. “However, that made me sad. However, forget that — the human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now with him, to me, is heartbreaking. And it’s inexcusable by the family when you knew during the election.”
As OK! previously reported, voters are worried about Biden as he is the oldest president in U.S. history.
Despite the concern, Biden is gearing up for the 2024 election, and he made it clear his age doesn't matter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”