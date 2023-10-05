OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

'He Struggled': President Joe Biden 'Couldn't Finish His Sentences' During Interview With Former ESPN Host Sage Steele

joebiden sagesteele pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former ESPN host Sage Steele recalled interviewing President Joe Biden a few years ago and claimed he was not all there during their chat.

“He struggled,” Steele told Bill Maher on his "Club Random" podcast on Sunday, October 1, adding that the president “trailed off” on different topics.

Article continues below advertisement
joebiden
Source: mega

Sage Steele interviewed President Joe Biden a few years ago.

At the time, Steele, 50, conducted the chit-chat via satellite and recalled how there were some technical issues.

“So I had to, like, BS. I had to chit-chat, waiting for us to start rolling," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
sagesteele
Source: mega

Sage Steele insisted she will not vote for Joe Biden.

“So I can hear him and he goes, ‘What is this for? Wait — what’s her name?’” Steele said of the interview, which took place ahead of MLB’s Opening Day that year.

“I was going, ‘Oh my God!’ And then [an aide] said, ‘SportsCenter, ESPN.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, OK,'" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
sagesteele
Source: mega

The reporter recalled how the president wasn't all there a few years ago.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Then, the politician, 80, started to tell her about his football career, as he previously played the sport at the University of Delaware.

“And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness,” Steele said, noting that she couldn't see him on the screen. “He goes, ‘I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that? And here’s the saddest thing — his voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes …, ‘Uh, never mind.’ I thought it was so sad because I realized that’s why he was in the basement during the whole election cycle — because even then he couldn’t finish his sentences, he struggled.”

“So forget about politics. I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” she added. “However, that made me sad. However, forget that — the human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now with him, to me, is heartbreaking. And it’s inexcusable by the family when you knew during the election.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, voters are worried about Biden as he is the oldest president in U.S. history.

Despite the concern, Biden is gearing up for the 2024 election, and he made it clear his age doesn't matter.

joebiden
Source: mega

The president insists he's up for the job.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.