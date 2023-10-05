'He Struggled': President Joe Biden 'Couldn't Finish His Sentences' During Interview With Former ESPN Host Sage Steele

Then, the politician, 80, started to tell her about his football career, as he previously played the sport at the University of Delaware.

“And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness,” Steele said, noting that she couldn't see him on the screen. “He goes, ‘I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that? And here’s the saddest thing — his voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes …, ‘Uh, never mind.’ I thought it was so sad because I realized that’s why he was in the basement during the whole election cycle — because even then he couldn’t finish his sentences, he struggled.”

“So forget about politics. I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” she added. “However, that made me sad. However, forget that — the human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now with him, to me, is heartbreaking. And it’s inexcusable by the family when you knew during the election.”