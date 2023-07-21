Donald Trump Mocked After Declaring President Joe Biden 'Isn't a Picture of Health': 'He Should Really Look in the Mirror'
A case of the pot calling the kettle black?
When Donald Trump called in on a recent episode of Newsmax, he took a moment to comment on Joe Biden's age — but his remarks wound up backfiring on him.
"Physically he’s not exactly looking strong. I wouldn’t say that he looks like a picture of health," the ex-POTUS, 77, sniped of the current commander-in-chief, 80.
His words sparked quite the reaction on social media, with Twitter users noting that Trump isn't in very good shape himself.
"He should really look in a mirror!" one person quipped, while another wrote, "Pretty sure that mechanical physics and gravity would prevent Trump from being able to do a single pushup."
"Maybe Joe should wear makeup, put lifts in his shoes & dye his hair?" joked a third, referring to things Trump allegedly does to try and improve his appearance.
"Trump probably shouldn't be talking about looking strong and picture of health," a fourth person noted. "Just saying."
- Jason Segel Pens New Book Trilogy!
- The View's Sunny Hostin Butts Heads With Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Admits She Won't Vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in 2024 Election
- JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Bashes Cousin RFK Jr., Claims Joe Biden Is the 'Greatest Progressive President We’ve Ever Had'
Biden isn't the only opponent Trump has mocked for their appearance, as he also made a jab at Chris Christie's 2013 weight loss surgery.
"Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating [Ron DeSantis] DeSanctimonious. Christie dead as his stomach band," he rudely remarked on Thursday, July 20, via Truth Social. "'Aida' [Asa] Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In turn, the former Governor of New Jersey, 60, has poked fun at Trump for his age.
"Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?" Piers Morgan asked Christie during a recent interview.
"Come on. Guy is 78-years-old," Christie scoffed, incorrectly upping his age by a year. "I’d kick his a**."