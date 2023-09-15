'National Embarrassment': President Joe Biden Slammed for Claiming He Taught at the University of Pennsylvania for 4 Years

In the remarks, Biden claimed that he was previously a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, although there is very little evidence of this fact.

"Democracy is at stake, folks. Our democracy is under attack. And we gotta fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. And I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear every generation has to fight for democracy. And I found myself – it's automatic, we didn't have to believe it – but we do. We do," the former Senator of Delaware stated.