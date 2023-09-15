'National Embarrassment': President Joe Biden Slammed for Claiming He Taught at the University of Pennsylvania for 4 Years
Is President Joe Biden making things up?
On Thursday, September 14, the politican made a speech in Maryland to address the current economy of the country.
In the remarks, Biden claimed that he was previously a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, although there is very little evidence of this fact.
"Democracy is at stake, folks. Our democracy is under attack. And we gotta fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. And I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear every generation has to fight for democracy. And I found myself – it's automatic, we didn't have to believe it – but we do. We do," the former Senator of Delaware stated.
Clips of the speech then circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, to which the public bashed the commander-in-chief for his alleged lie.
"Biden's pretend life sounds very fun and interesting," one person penned, while a second added, "Um ...yes he most certainly did. It was the week after he pulled people from the Twin Towers."
"He's either a late-stage dementia patient or a serial liar — I'm not sure which is worse," a third user added, to which another commenter replied, "Both."
Another person pointed out that he was involved with the university, though he did not teach a class, saying, "They just gave him money and he had an office if I remember right."
"National embarrassment," a sixth user fumed.
As OK! previously reported, a journalist recently called out the president for lying on multiple occasions, to which White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby deflected.
"The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth," Washington Times writer Jeff Mordock said, adding "What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn't happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?"
Kirby responded by saying that Biden did visit Ground Zero "about a week or so after" the attacks rather than one day later and noted he is "focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again."