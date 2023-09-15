OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

'National Embarrassment': President Joe Biden Slammed for Claiming He Taught at the University of Pennsylvania for 4 Years

joe biden
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is President Joe Biden making things up?

On Thursday, September 14, the politican made a speech in Maryland to address the current economy of the country.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has been rumored to be suffering from memory loss due to many slip-ups in his speeches.

In the remarks, Biden claimed that he was previously a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, although there is very little evidence of this fact.

"Democracy is at stake, folks. Our democracy is under attack. And we gotta fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. And I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear every generation has to fight for democracy. And I found myself – it's automatic, we didn't have to believe it – but we do. We do," the former Senator of Delaware stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Clips of the speech then circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, to which the public bashed the commander-in-chief for his alleged lie.

"Biden's pretend life sounds very fun and interesting," one person penned, while a second added, "Um ...yes he most certainly did. It was the week after he pulled people from the Twin Towers."

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was previously a Senator of Delaware and Vice President.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's either a late-stage dementia patient or a serial liar — I'm not sure which is worse," a third user added, to which another commenter replied, "Both."

Another person pointed out that he was involved with the university, though he did not teach a class, saying, "They just gave him money and he had an office if I remember right."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

"National embarrassment," a sixth user fumed.

As OK! previously reported, a journalist recently called out the president for lying on multiple occasions, to which White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby deflected.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has been married to Jill Biden since 1977.

"The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth," Washington Times writer Jeff Mordock said, adding "What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn't happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Kirby responded by saying that Biden did visit Ground Zero "about a week or so after" the attacks rather than one day later and noted he is "focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.