OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Vice President Kamala Harris Slammed After Insisting President Joe Biden 'Is Very Much Alive': 'How Cringe'

kamala harris slammed joe biden very much alive how cringepp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash after sidestepping a question on President Joe Biden's health during a Sunday, October 29, installment of 60 Minutes.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris slammed joe biden very much alive how cringe
Source: mega

Kamala Harris is the first woman to helm the role of vice president of the United States.

"We were talking to some Democratic donors, and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free for all for who would run as president," CBS News journalist Bill Whitaker explained while speaking with Harris.

"You are in the spot that that would be a natural for you to step up," he noted. "But we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?"

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris slammed joe biden very much alive how cringe
Source: mega

Harris told Bill Whitaker that President Biden is still 'very much alive' in her recent '60 Minutes' interview.

"First of all, I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election," Harris replied firmly. “I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am."

“Our democracy is on the line," she continued. "And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games when we have a president who is running for reelection. That’s it."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden kamala harris slammed joe biden very much alive how cringe
Source: mega

President Biden claimed he's only gotten wiser with age following arguments from critics that he is too old to serve another term.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Fox & Friends co-hosts were unimpressed with her response. Brian Kilmeade called the entire interview "one of the softest" anyone would ever see on 60 Minutes, while Lawrence Jones drew attention to Harris oddly confirming that President Biden was alive.

"What a low bar," he quipped, prompting Kilmeade to joke back, "He’s living! I took his pulse this morning."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris slammed joe biden very much alive how cringe
Source: mega

Vice President Harris faced backlash on social media following her remark.

Harris was also criticized on social media for the remark. One user wrote, "Interesting that she feels like that is an important point to emphasize," and a second chimed in, "Well, thanks for stating he's alive Kamala. We're glad you got that question that never came up out of the way."

"This has to be the most awkward interview of all time," a third user penned, and a fourth responded, "How cringe."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite rumors swirling about Biden's allegedly failing health, Harris has remained confident that he is fit for the presidency.

"When the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear," Harris told Whitaker in another portion of the interview. "Bill, we’re gonna win. Let me just tell you that. We’re gonna win. And I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. But we will win."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.