Vice President Kamala Harris Slammed After Insisting President Joe Biden 'Is Very Much Alive': 'How Cringe'
Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash after sidestepping a question on President Joe Biden's health during a Sunday, October 29, installment of 60 Minutes.
"We were talking to some Democratic donors, and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free for all for who would run as president," CBS News journalist Bill Whitaker explained while speaking with Harris.
"You are in the spot that that would be a natural for you to step up," he noted. "But we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?"
"First of all, I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election," Harris replied firmly. “I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am."
“Our democracy is on the line," she continued. "And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games when we have a president who is running for reelection. That’s it."
- Vice President Kamala Harris Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding President Joe Biden's Health: He Is 'Very Much Alive'
- Kamala Harris Takes Jab at CBS Host During Interview: 'I Don’t Understand the Question'
- 'We Will Win the Election': Kamala Harris Declares She and Joe Biden Are Staying in the White House Despite Lack of Support
Fox & Friends co-hosts were unimpressed with her response. Brian Kilmeade called the entire interview "one of the softest" anyone would ever see on 60 Minutes, while Lawrence Jones drew attention to Harris oddly confirming that President Biden was alive.
"What a low bar," he quipped, prompting Kilmeade to joke back, "He’s living! I took his pulse this morning."
Harris was also criticized on social media for the remark. One user wrote, "Interesting that she feels like that is an important point to emphasize," and a second chimed in, "Well, thanks for stating he's alive Kamala. We're glad you got that question that never came up out of the way."
"This has to be the most awkward interview of all time," a third user penned, and a fourth responded, "How cringe."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite rumors swirling about Biden's allegedly failing health, Harris has remained confident that he is fit for the presidency.
"When the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear," Harris told Whitaker in another portion of the interview. "Bill, we’re gonna win. Let me just tell you that. We’re gonna win. And I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. But we will win."