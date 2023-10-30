Vice President Kamala Harris Slammed After Insisting President Joe Biden 'Is Very Much Alive': 'How Cringe'

"We were talking to some Democratic donors, and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free for all for who would run as president," CBS News journalist Bill Whitaker explained while speaking with Harris.

"You are in the spot that that would be a natural for you to step up," he noted. "But we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?"