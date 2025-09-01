or
Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden, 82, All Smiles With Newly Single Daughter Ashley as Donald Trump Hits Back at Ex-President and Says He Wears 'Diapers'

biden beams with daughter ashley amid trumpas mockery
Source: MEGA;@ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram

Cancer-stricken Joe Biden enjoyed a walk with daughter Ashley, while Donald Trump mocked him online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 1 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Joe Biden was all smiles this weekend as he stepped out for some fresh air with his daughter, Ashley Biden, who recently split from her longtime partner.

Ashley posted the sweet father-daughter moment on Instagram, calling their quiet walk together “chicken soup for my soul.”

image of Joe Biden took a walk with his daughter Ashley.
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram

Joe Biden took a walk with his daughter Ashley.

The two were photographed strolling through a wooded path before posing on a boardwalk overlooking Delaware Bay.

Ashley kept it casual in a gray “East Coast” sweatshirt, a baseball cap and denim shorts, while her dad stuck to his classic look in a navy pullover, matching shorts, sneakers and his signature aviator sunglasses.

Even with ongoing health concerns — including his recent cancer battle — the former president looked upbeat in the photos.

image of Ashley Biden shared the heartfelt photos on Instagram.
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram

Ashley Biden shared the heartfelt photos on Instagram.

Their outing coincided with the midst of political chaos, as Donald Trump fired back at speculation about his own health. Rumors swirled online that the president was either dead or dying after images of his bruised hand surfaced.

Journalist Laura Rozen drew buzz after pointing out Donald Trump’s official White House calendar listed no public appearances.

“Trump has no public events scheduled all weekend. Don’t believe he was seen today either,” she posted.

image of Donald Trump denied health rumors on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump denied health rumors on Truth Social.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Donald was later spotted golfing in Virginia and quickly jumped on Truth Social to shut it all down.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE! President DJT,” he posted.

He doubled down by sharing a user’s rant accusing the media of a “comical double standard.”

The president highlighted the message, claiming Joe could vanish for days with the press praising him as “sharp,” while “he was wearing diapers and napping.”

The post went further, declaring, “President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours.”

image of Joe Biden’s cancer has spread to his bones.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden’s cancer has spread to his bones.

Just last month, the White House revealed Donald was dealing with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling was noticed in his legs.

His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, brushed off the concern, saying Donald “remains in excellent health.”

Meanwhile, Ashley’s heartfelt post comes months after Joe’s office confirmed his cancer has spread to his bones.

In a statement released on May 18, his team explained the former president’s prostate cancer carries a “Gleason score of 9.”

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.

The update followed a routine physical where doctors discovered a small nodule. Joe’s family has since been reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

