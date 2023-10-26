'Do More!': Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Faces Backlash for Calling on Congress to Strengthen Gun Regulations

The comments underneath the post were flooded with critics on both sides of the political spectrum, with some calling on Biden and his administration to "do more" than just release PR statements and others criticizing them for suggesting any gun reform at all.

One user asked, "When are you guys ever gonna do anything other than basically going 'this is a completely unavoidable tragedy... anyways back to twiddling our f---ing thumbs.'"

Another wrote, "We just saw over a thousand civilians slaughtered in a country that didn’t let most of them own guns to defend their families with many more hurt. I never want to hear about gun control for the rest of my life. The best chance I have vs. a crazed killer is to be armed myself."

A third commented, "If y’all would have let the FBI do their jobs, this man would have been in jail. But they were too busy at Trump's house.