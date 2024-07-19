Joe Biden's Family Discusses Potential Exit Plan From 2024 Presidential Race Amid Mounting Pressure to Drop Out: Report
President Joe Biden's family is allegedly considering a potential exit plan from the 2024 presidential race given the mounting pressure for him to make room for another candidate.
According to reports, Biden's family is exploring an exit strategy that would ensure the Democratic Party's best chance at defeating former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
The discussions revolve around allowing Biden, 81, to end his campaign at a time of his choosing, with a meticulous plan in place.
Outlets have suggested that Biden has been receptive to feedback regarding worrying polling data and considerations about Vice President Kamala Harris' potential candidacy.
The rumors surrounding Biden's potential withdrawal from the race surfaced amidst various calls from high-profile Democrats for him to reconsider his candidacy. Additionally, polls have shown Biden trailing behind Trump, adding fuel to the speculation.
Despite these calls, President Biden has publicly stated his commitment to staying in the race, asserting that he believes he is the strongest contender against Trump.
The concerns about Biden's candidacy intensified after a debate in which he appeared hoarse and stumbled through his answers, raising questions about his age and ability to lead.
In response, Biden's campaign clarified that his disastrous debate performance was impacted by a cold, and he has since tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a pause in his campaign activities.
Numerous elected Democrats, including Senator Jon Tester from Montana, have called on Biden to step aside, citing doubts about his ability to continue on as commander-in-chief for another four years.
Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney has also spoken out about Biden potentially dropping out, writing his own op-ed that read: "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, TV showrunner Damon Lindelof and Disney heir Abigail Disney have all joined the list of high-profile names who believe the Democratic party need to select a new nominee by the convention.
