Joe Biden Forgets Hunter Biden's Child With Former Stripper, Falsely Claims He Has 'Four Granddaughters'
Joe Biden does not acknowledge his fifth granddaughter!
The 46th president recently stated that he only has four granddaughters seemingly leaving out Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter he had out of wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts.
"Look, there's an awful lot — an awful lot to be proud of, and the way in which women's sports has come along is just incredible. And you're changing the — it's not just in sports. It's across the board, in every single thing, and it's really neat to see since I've got four granddaughters," the commander-in-chief said at an event celebrating the LSU women's basketball team's national championship win.
Biden’s second son fathered the illegitimate child in 2019. Hunter initially denied the fathering the child, leading Lunden to file a paternity suit against him. The 2019 DNA test proved that the girl was in fact Hunter's and the famous son was ordered to pay Lunden child support.
Since the birth of the little girl, Joe has not accepted his estranged granddaughter as one of his own. Whenever the 80-year-old speaks of his grandchildren he adamantly refuses to mention the child born out of wedlock, while most recently leaving her out at the Take Our Kids to Work Day event at the White House last month. In December, the child was also left out the hanging stockings tradition at the White House for the second year in a row.
In 2020, the democrat stated he and First Lady Jill Biden had five grandchildren not only forgetting the bastard child, but also newborn Beau Biden. Jill interjected, correcting Joe and saying they had six grandchildren, still leaving out the granddaughter.
Additionally, discussion of the granddaughter has been very hush-hush around the administration. Just this month White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a reporter’s question about her.
"[I'm] not going to speak to that," she said at the time.
Hunter originally met his baby mama while she was working as a stripper in Washington D.C. when he was in a committed relationship with Hallie Biden – the widow of his late brother, Joseph R. Biden III, a.k.a. Beau.
Fox News reported on Hunter Biden's daughter and the president's statements.