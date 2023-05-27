President Joe Biden's Most Embarrassing Slip-Ups of 2023 So Far

Biden sparked concerns in April when he seemingly needed his son Hunter's help deciphering a child's question about the steps to success on his recent trip to Ireland. He awkwardly told them that the top step to success was "making sure that we don’t all have COVID," before asking, "What — why — what are we talking about here?"

During the White House's "Take Your Child to Work Day" event that took place less than two weeks later, Biden struggled to remember which country he visited last, when a separate little boy had to remind the 80-year-old that he had just visited the Emerald Isle.

Among other April gaffes include incorrectly spelling the number eight during a speech, mispronouncing the name of an Asian American television producer and being accused of using a "cheat sheet" in the form of note cards with reporters' questions on them during a Q&A.