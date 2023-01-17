President Joe Biden Awkwardly Forgets Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter-In-Law's Name While Singing 'Happy Birthday' To Her
Well, this is awkward! While singing "Happy Birthday" to Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter-in-law Arndrea Waters King on Monday, January 16, President Joe Biden forgot her name.
“Martin the Third, we celebrate a legacy of your beloved father and mother. They worked for the beloved community. But congratulations today to the honorees including your wife, who I understand it’s her birthday today?” Biden said while at an event organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, 65, and his wife.
“Well look, my wife has a rule in her family, when it’s someone’s birthday, you sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ You ready?” the president, 80, said before he belted out the tune.
Biden looked like he was trying to find her name on the teleprompter, but he stumbled and said, “Happy birthday, dear Valz-dvit."
The King family looked like they let the gaffe slide, as they laughed and shook their heads.
“Well, it’s hell turning 30. But you have to put up with it," he told Arndrea as he tried to make up for his blunder.
This is hardly the first time Biden has slipped up while speaking to a big crowd of people. As OK! previously reported, in early January, Biden mistook a member of the Salvation Army for one of his presidential security guards.
“I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” Biden told the worker upon shaking his hand. Though the man appeared confused, he smiled at the president.
While speaking to Jake Tapper in 2022, Biden made it clear that he's totally with it.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"
