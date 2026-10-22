Joe Biden Appears in Good Spirits While Sharing Dinner and Ice Cream With Daughter Ashley Amid 'Painful' Cancer Battle: Photo

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Joe Biden and his daughter, Ashley, took an ice cream break amid his cancer battle. Ashley uploaded an Instagram Story posing with her 83-year-old dad on October 21 as they enjoyed dinner together with a sweet treat to finish it off. "Dinner + chocolate chip ice cream with the best," she wrote as the father-daughter duo grinned for a selfie while lounging on a couch.

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'It's Like Torture'

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN, INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden and Joe Biden shared ice cream amid his cancer battle.

Joe was diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in May 2025. The disease has reportedly spread to his bones as the former president undergoes brutal cancer treatment. "He has stage four metastatic bone cancer, which you have to live with the rest of your life," his son Hunter said of Joe's cancer battle earlier this month. "And the treatment is just not ideal. It's like torture.” Ashley appears to frequently be offering her father support, taking him for dinner and enjoying quality time with him as Joe endures the brutal process.

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Source: MEGA Ashley Biden called Joes Biden the 'strongest fighter' after his diagnosis.

On October 19, the 45-year-old smiled at a restaurant with her healthy-looking father while he enjoyed a bowl of spaghetti and some quality time with his daughter. Ashley opened up about watching her father deal with cancer in a candid and emotional Instagram post last year. "There is no safer place than in my father's arms," she gushed. "The strongest fighter I know: The best fighter there ever was. I will be by his side through it all. Like he has been in mine every single day of my life."

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Joe Biden's Candid Health Update

Source: MEGA Joe Biden shared a hopeful update about his cancer battle in September.

In September, the former president gave an update on his health in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, optimistically revealing that his radiation treatment had "worked as intended." "I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me," he wrote. "Their skill, dedication and passion mean so much." Joe noted that as he continued to fight and recover, he planned to continue working on his memoir and "doing the things he cares about." "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and continued to keep me and my family in your prayers," he added. "We appreciate every single one of you."

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden gave an update on his father's 'painful' treatment.