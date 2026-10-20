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Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Smiles While Out to Eat With Daughter Ashley After Son Hunter Said Former President's Medical Treatment Is 'Like Torture'

Image of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Ashley Biden posted a picture of herself and smiling dad Joe.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

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Former President Joe Biden was recently pictured in good spirits alongside his daughter, Ashley Biden, 45, amid his ongoing battle with stage 4 metastatic bone cancer.

During an appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, his son Hunter Biden, 56, shared insight into the private realities of managing the 83-year-old former president's illness.

He explained that while Joe remains stable, the ongoing treatment process is grueling. "He has stage four metastatic bone cancer, which you have to live with the rest of your life," Hunter said. "And the treatment is just not ideal. It's like torture.”

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Joe and Ashley Biden Dine Out Together

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photo of Despite his 'torture' cancer treatments, former President Joe Biden looked well while dining with daughter Ashley.
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram

Despite his 'torture' cancer treatments, former President Joe Biden looked well while dining with daughter Ashley.

Despite that, a new photo surfaced on Monday, October 19, of a healthy-looking Joe smiling at a restaurant table with Ashley.

This follows a series of casual, intimate family updates Ashley and other relatives have shared recently, giving supporters an insight into his everyday life.

Joe previously shared a public update on his health, thanking his medical team and noting that his radiation treatments worked as intended. He stated at the time, "I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir."

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'The Strongest Fighter I Know'

Image of Ashley and Jill Biden have called Joe 'the strongest fighter' as he battles stage 4 prostate cancer.
Source: MEGA

Ashley and Jill Biden have called Joe 'the strongest fighter' as he battles stage 4 prostate cancer.

His aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, which initially spread to his bones, was first publicly announced by his office in May 2025.

In an emotional post following his initial diagnosis, Ashley wrote: "There is no safer place than in my father's arms. The strongest fighter I know: The best fighter there ever was. I will be by his side through it all. Like he has been in mine every single day of my life.”

With the midterm elections approaching, the former POTUS has largely stayed off the campaign trail.

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Image of While Joe Biden has kept a low profile during the midterms, Democrats including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, have been campaigning.
Source: MEGA

While Joe Biden has kept a low profile during the midterms, Democrats including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have been campaigning.

While he continues to endorse candidates and help with fundraising behind the scenes, high-profile surrogates like former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken on the main public campaigning duties.

In late September, he made a rare public appearance at a Planned Parenthood gala in Delaware.

Image of The former POTUS is focusing on his memoir and presidential library, but made an appearance at a Planned Parenthood event.
Source: MEGA

The former POTUS is focusing on his memoir and presidential library, but made an appearance at a Planned Parenthood event.

During the event, where he accepted a service award, he delivered a fiery speech urging Americans to vote and continue the fight for reproductive rights, calling the overturning of Roe v. Wade a "dark moment.”

Official planning and development are underway for his future presidential library, which will be established in his home state of Delaware.

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