Joe Biden 'Got Lost in His Closet in the Mornings in the White House,' Claims Republican: 'We Were Lied To'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, May 30, where he recounted a shocking claim made by a whistleblower of the Secret Service, who was assigned to Joe Biden during his presidency.

“He [Secret Service member] told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House,” Hawley said.

“I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet,” he continued. “The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to.”