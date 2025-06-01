Joe Biden 'Got Lost in His Closet in the Mornings in the White House,' Claims Republican: 'We Were Lied To'
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, May 30, where he recounted a shocking claim made by a whistleblower of the Secret Service, who was assigned to Joe Biden during his presidency.
“He [Secret Service member] told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House,” Hawley said.
“I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet,” he continued. “The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to.”
Josh Hawley Blames the Media for Lying About Joe Biden's Health
The revelations about Biden come two weeks after the former president was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer — which didn’t come as a shock to the American people after witnessing his health rapidly decline during his presidential run.
While talking with Hannity, Hawley suggested that the media was primarily responsible for misleading the country about Biden’s health.
“The press has a huge role in this… They’re supposed to report the truth,” Hawley said. “It's what you do every night. It is not what the liberal media did, though. They sold this country out for years, and they did it for power, and they need to be held accountable as well.”
Josh Hawley Demands Truth About Joe Biden's Administration
Hawley added that by covering up Biden’s health, the country was in “one of the worst constitutional crises,” noting that his administration’s use of an autopen to sign executive orders was one of the biggest, most dangerous scandals in “history.”
“We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies,” the senator said.
“It’s a rogue’s gallery of crooks and criminals and terrible people, rapists and others. I mean, who actually was doing that? We know it wasn’t Biden; he didn’t know anything about it,” Hawley added.
President Donald Trump also commented on Biden’s administration allegedly lying about the former president’s health just so they could take control of executive orders.
Donald Trump Discusses Joe Biden's 'Autopen'
“I think the autopen is going to become one of the great scandals of all time, because you have somebody operating it, or a number of people operating,” he told reporters inside the Oval Office on Friday, May 30.
“I knew Joe Biden, Joe Biden wasn’t in favor of opening up borders, letting 21 million people into this from prisons and mental institutions and gang members,” he continued. “He wasn’t into that at all.”