Joe Biden's Officials 'Leave Him Alone' on Weekends to Avoid Tiring 'Aging President': Report
Joe Biden's officials apparently "leave him alone" on the weekends so they avoid tiring the "aging president," a new report revealed.
The New York Times reported the president's staffers schedule his public appearances between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A Democrat who chose to remain anonymous told the outlet that Biden's age is a hot topic among members of the party.
"At a small dinner earlier this year of former Democratic senators and governors, all of them in Mr. Biden’s generation, everyone at the table agreed he was too old to run again. Local leaders often call the White House to inquire about his health," the outlet reported.
Biden's aides also limit his time with the press so he doesn't make a big mistake, like he has in the past. "When he sits down, one former official said, he usually places a hand on his desk to hold his weight and rarely springs back up with his old energy," the report reads.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Biden, who is running for president again in 2024, doesn't believe his age is hurting his chances of winning the presidency again.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he told Jake Tapper in 2022.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"