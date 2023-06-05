Joe Biden's Officials 'Leave Him Alone' on Weekends to Avoid Tiring 'Aging President': Report

As OK! previously reported, Biden, who is running for president again in 2024, doesn't believe his age is hurting his chances of winning the presidency again.

"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he told Jake Tapper in 2022.

"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"