Joe Biden Ripped Apart On Social Media For Uttering 'I May Be A White Boy, But I'm Not Stupid' During Black History Month Event
President Joe Biden's words are once again causing an uproar. On Monday, February 27, the POTUS made a speech at the White House during an event celebrating Black History Month, but his comment about historically Black fraternities and sororities left listeners with second-hand embarrassment.
"History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know," he explained. "We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation."
"I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid," he quipped, prompting both laughter and looks from the crowd. "I know where the power is. You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine."
Needless to say, social media erupted with strong reactions.
"FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid," one person tweeted, while another questioned, "Why do Democrats have to make everything about race and sex? Americans are getting tired of the Left’s dividing tactics."
"@Joebiden everything you do defines idiocy!!" declared a third.
Like any politician, Biden, 80, has always faced criticism, with his most recent scandal centering on the response to the dangerous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Instead of visiting the area right away, he spent President's Day weekend in Ukraine, angering countless Americans, but he defended his actions to journalist David Muir.
"Within two hours of that derailment, the EPA was in there. Within two hours. Every major agency in the United States government that had anything to do rail and/or cleanup was there, and is there," the commander-in-chief explained. "In addition to that, I've spoken at length to the congresspersons, the governors, the senators from both states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. And I've made it clear to them anything they need is available or — we'll make it available to them."
Making matters worse for Biden, rival Donald Trump came out to Ohio to witness the scene.
"You have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," he said. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio