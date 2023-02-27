President Joe Biden Defends His Administration's Response To The Train Derailment In Ohio After Donald Trump Proudly Visits Crash Site

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, had a lot to say about Biden's recent move and even went to visit Ohio himself to check out the situation.

"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," he said. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything. The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"