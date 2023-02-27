President Joe Biden Defends His Administration's Response To The Train Derailment In Ohio After Donald Trump Proudly Visits Crash Site
President Joe Biden is sticking up for himself after his administration was critiqued for not heading to East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed while carrying hazardous chemicals.
Last week, the 80-year-old traveled to Ukraine instead of the Midwest, angering some people, including the Mayor of East Palestine, along the way.
"Let's put this in perspective. Within two hours of that derailment, the EPA was in there. Within two hours. Every major agency in the United States government that had anything to do rail and/or cleanup was there, and is there," Biden said while talking to ABC News' David Muir.
"In addition to that, I've spoken at length to the congresspersons, the governors, the senators from both states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. And I've made it clear to them anything they need is available or — we'll make it available to them," he continued.
Trent Conaway, the East Palestine mayor, also said Biden going to Europe was a "slap in the face" as he felt like the train crisis was not as important.
When asked if he had spoken to Conaway, Biden said he couldn't remember, but according to the White House, the president's team attempted to reach out to him via phone four times since February 6.
"Whatever happens here, we've got to understand it's the responsibility of the railroad company — which has made, by the way, tens of billions of dollars in profits — tens of billions of dollars of profits," Biden said.
- First Lady Jill Biden Teases President Joe Biden Will Run In 2024 Election: 'He's Not Finished What He's Started'
- President Joe Biden Awkwardly Name Drops Aretha Franklin's 'Who's Zoomin' Who' When Asked If He Will Visit Tragic Ohio Crash Site
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Donald Trump's Visit To Ohio While Slamming President Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, had a lot to say about Biden's recent move and even went to visit Ohio himself to check out the situation.
"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," he said. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything. The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"