Article continues below advertisement
Joe Biden Took Ambien Sleeping Drug Before Messy Debate With Donald Trump, Hunter Biden Claims: 'Deer in the Headlights'

photo of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA;@Channel5YouTube/YouTube

Hunter Biden came out with a shocking claim about his father, Joe Biden.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In new revelations from former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the 82-year-old allegedly took Ambien before the June 2024 debate that would eventually lead to Joe’s political demise.

Hunter spoke with Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 to address his father taking the sleeping drug before the infamous debate against Donald Trump, claiming Ambien was the sole reason the Democrat flopped.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Know Exactly What Happened'

joe biden took ambien before debate donald trump hunter biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden blamed his father's sleepiness for his messy June 2024 debate.

“I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s---. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights,” Hunter said.

“And it feeds into every f------ story that anybody wants to tell… If this was a conspiracy, Andrew, you know this, somehow, the entirety of a White House, in which you are literally living on top of each other, has kept their mouth shut about, ya know, what? What’s the conspiracy? That Joe Biden got old? Yeah, he got old. He got old before our eyes,” he elaborated.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Joe Biden Want to Drop Out of the Election?

joe biden took ambien before debate donald trump son hunter biden claims
Source: mega

Hunter Biden said photos of his dad when he was sick with Covid were 'devastating.'

When the host asked Joe’s youngest son if his dad wanted to “drop out” of the election, Hunter responded with empathy for the former POTUS, who was thrown under the bus by the media after he was photographed in a shockingly concerning state at the time.

“He woke up in the morning, and he had a severe case of Covid. And the pictures of him getting on and off the plane were just devastating. And then the vultures descended,” Hunter told Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney's Op-Ed

joe biden took ambien before debate donald trump son hunter biden
Source: mega

George Clooney wrote an op-ed, where he claimed Joe Biden didn't recognize him despite already knowing who he was.

Hunter then brought up George Clooney’s July 2024 op-ed in the New York Times, where the actor painted the picture of Joe being unable to lead the country due to his lack of cognitive ability after the former president didn’t recognize him at an event.

“The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time,” the actor wrote in the op-ed. “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f------ deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020.”

Hunter Biden Claims George Clooney 'Made Up' His Claims

joe biden took ambien before debate donald trump hunter biden claim
Source: mega

Hunter Biden claimed George Clooney's op-ed was false.

Hunter told the interview host that George’s claim about Joe not recognizing him was completely false, saying, “To rationalize why he attempted to cut the knees out from the sitting president, the most successful president in his history of his party, in his life, in terms of legislative policies that he wanted to see pass, had to justify, somehow, him going above and beyond to write an op-ed in the New York Times to try and force the sitting president of the United States out of the race.”

He continued, “So he makes up this story about how the president had to be introduced to him.”

