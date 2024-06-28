Donald Trump Attacks President Joe Biden for Incoherently Rambling During the Debate: 'I Really Don’t Know What He Said'
Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden's response on CNN during the 2024 presidential debate.
The exchange took place when Biden was questioned about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and why voters should trust him to address the issue.
Biden's response to moderator Jake Tapper's question was lengthy and somewhat disjointed, as Trump quickly pointed out.
The president highlighted the bipartisan agreement and changes made to address the border situation, emphasizing the increase in asylum officers and border patrol numbers. He also referenced the controversial separation of families at the border during the previous administration and claimed a 40 percent decrease in illegal border crossings since taking office.
Asked for his response to Biden’s comments, Trump said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”
"Look, we had the safest border in the history of our country, all he had to do was leave it," he continued. "All he had to do was leave it. He decided to open up our border, open up our country to people that are from prisons, people that are from mental institutions."
As OK! previously reported, both candidates were introduced by moderators Dana Bash and Tapper without a live studio audience, leaving their walk-ins mostly silent. The politicians failed to shake hands before the debate began.
Only minutes in, many were also commenting on the appearance of both candidates, particularly Biden. Both camps have taken to poking at the other’s age. Trump is 78. Biden is 81.
“It’s hard to imagine this debate starting worse for Biden,” journalist Chris Cillizza wrote on X just minutes into the debate.
Former CNN host Brian Stelter noted the difference between Trump and Biden was “striking” but clarified that he was only listening to audio on the radio.
Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, told his co-host, John Iadarola, "Look at Biden." Iadarola replied, "I don't want to."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump and Biden went into the debate with the former president holding a 1.5-point lead over the former Obama VP.
The convicted New York businessman is polling even more favorably in the majority of the crucial swing states.