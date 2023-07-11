'We Are a Laughing Stock': Embarrassment on Global Stage as President Biden Is Confused, Led by King Charles During U.K. Visit
Another day, another viral moment from President Joe Biden.
While the president, 80, was visiting King Charles in the U.K. this week, people couldn't help but mock him for looking confused, leading the royal, 74, to make sure he got to the right place.
After the leaders greeted one another, they took part in the Inspection of the Guard outside Windsor Castle. At the end of the line, Biden spoke to a guard, but King Charles could be seen holding onto the leader of the United States. After appearing disoriented, he then followed Charles away from the soldiers.
Of course, people were caught off guard when watching Biden get his bearings together.
"How is this even real? King Charles has to show Biden where to go. We are a laughing stock," one person wrote, while another added, "The optics of this are horrible for Biden. He looks like Mr. Magoo inspecting the troops."
"This is the dementia walk in full color and 1080p," a third user said, while a fourth referred to Biden's bizarre sign off during a speech last month.
"’God save the queen, man’ – Biden, June 2023," they wrote.
- Donald Trump Stoops to an Embarrassing New Low as He Claims Cocaine in White House Was for Use by 'Crooked Joe'
- Karine Jean-Pierre Accused of Lying About the Time Biden Family Left White House Prior to Shocking Drug Discovery
- Joe Biden's Explosive Temper Revealed, President Yells at Aides in Interrogative Outbursts: Report
Over the past few years, people have grown concerned about Biden's age, especially as the next election nears.
As OK! previously reported, Fareed Zakaria discussed the elephant in the room during the Sunday, July 9, episode of Fareed Zakaria GPS.
"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Zakaria stated to Biden. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."
"I think we're putting the world together in a way that's going to make things significantly more secure for people. We're uniting democracies — we have the possibility of uniting democracies — in a way that hadn't happened ever," he added. "I think we have enormous opportunities. And I think I just want to finish the job. And I think we can do that in the next six years."