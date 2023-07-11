'We Are a Laughing Stock': Embarrassment on Global Stage as President Biden Is Confused, Led by King Charles During U.K. Visit

"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."

"I think we're putting the world together in a way that's going to make things significantly more secure for people. We're uniting democracies — we have the possibility of uniting democracies — in a way that hadn't happened ever," he added. "I think we have enormous opportunities. And I think I just want to finish the job. And I think we can do that in the next six years."