Donald Trump 'Is the Single Most Dangerous Threat' to America, Liz Cheney Warns: 'There Will Be No Guardrails' If He's President
Republican Liz Cheney believes Donald Trump is "the single most dangerous threat" America is facing.
Dick Cheney's daughter made the declaration while talking to Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union, insisting the country will crumble if the former president serves a second term in the Oval Office.
"He cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people … he will do," she stated. "There will be no guardrails. And everyone has been left warned.”
The attorney, 57, pointed to the Capitol riots, in which Trump spurred his supporters to protest the election results. The chaos caused multiple injuries, five deaths and an indictment for the ex-POTUS, 77.
“After January 6 … there can be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy. So we are facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship, and we have to make sure that people who believe in the constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office," she said.
Because of the dangers Cheney believes Trump poses, she confessed she's not ruling out a run for president herself.
Cheney also appeared on the Sunday, October 23, edition of Face the Nation, where she blamed the businessman for the drama going on with the House Speaker election.
"I think what you're seeing right now and among the Republicans in the House is a direct result of the decisions that Kevin McCarthy made to embrace Donald Trump, to embrace the most radical and extreme members of our party, to elevate them," she explained.
"So it's not a surprise that we are where we are, but it's a disgrace, and it's an embarrassment," the mom-of-five added. "And there certainly are serious people among the Republicans."
Cheney has been one of Trump's biggest critics, and last year, she claimed that if he becomes the Republican party's nominee for the 2024 election, "I won't be a Republican."
"I think we have to have a Republican Party that can be trusted to fight for," she added. "I think it's important to be not be an election denier."
At the moment, most preliminary polling shows Trump beating out Republican opponents like Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie. Just a few days ago, the ex-president claimed the Florida governor was 51 points behind him.
