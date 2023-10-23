Donald Trump 'Is the Single Most Dangerous Threat' to America, Liz Cheney Warns: 'There Will Be No Guardrails' If He's President

"He cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people … he will do," she stated. "There will be no guardrails. And everyone has been left warned.”

The attorney, 57, pointed to the Capitol riots, in which Trump spurred his supporters to protest the election results. The chaos caused multiple injuries, five deaths and an indictment for the ex-POTUS, 77.