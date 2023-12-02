Vice President Denies Speculation That 'a Vote for Biden Is a Vote for President Kamala Harris'

“Okay. So, here’s the question. Do you accept the idea, the conception that when people in this room and other places vote for your ticket — this is the Biden-Harris ticket — that they have to believe — everybody in this room has to believe that you would make an exceptional president? Are they voting affirmatively for you in that role? Or are they voting for something different?” he said.

Harris replied: “Oh, they’re voting for so much when they vote for president. They’re voting for what are the accomplishments, when you’re talking about reelection; the values, the principles that — that those leaders stand for and exemplify.”