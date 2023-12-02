Vice President Denies Speculation That 'a Vote for Biden Is a Vote for President Kamala Harris'
Will Kamala Harris take over for Joe Biden if he gets a second term?
During the recent The New York Times Events DealBook Summit 2023, the vice president was one of the distinguished guests who was interviewed by journalist Andrew Sorkin.
As part of the conversation, Sorkin took the time to ask Harris about the possibility of her performing as president considering Biden's old age.
“Let me ask you a question that I know you get asked a lot. And I know it’s a question that I imagine you don’t like,” Sorkin began, to which Harris laughed and added, “I expected many of those today.”
“This is the headline. It ran in the Wall Street Journal and it ran as a question. So, I’m just going to ask it directly to you,” the author stated before he queried, “Is a vote for Biden a vote for President Harris?”
The former attorney general pushed back at the question, noting, “A vote for President Biden is a vote for President Biden and Vice President Harris. We are a ticket. It’s called ‘Biden-Harris.’ That’s the administration. That’s on the ticket.”
“Right. Okay,” Sorkin responded seemingly unsatisfied.
“Yes. I was elected. And I intend to be reelected, as does the President,” Harris added.
“Let me ask it in a different way then. Do you think — and this is a very, just, personal question — when you voted historically before — before you —” he tried to ask as Harris chimed in, saying, “I voted for myself.”
The two went back in forth until Sorkin finally articulated his question.
“Okay. So, here’s the question. Do you accept the idea, the conception that when people in this room and other places vote for your ticket — this is the Biden-Harris ticket — that they have to believe — everybody in this room has to believe that you would make an exceptional president? Are they voting affirmatively for you in that role? Or are they voting for something different?” he said.
Harris replied: “Oh, they’re voting for so much when they vote for president. They’re voting for what are the accomplishments, when you’re talking about reelection; the values, the principles that — that those leaders stand for and exemplify.”
As OK! previously reported, while Biden and Harris are the frontrunners for the 2024 Democratic ticket, the pair recently polled slightly below their Republican rival, Donald Trump.
On November 19, Harris told CNN she recognized their low poll numbers and assured that they will work harder to up their support.
"We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it," she stated.
"It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership, have to make their case and have to make it effectively," the 59-year-old explained. "And that means communicating in such a way that the message is received about the accomplishments and what we care about."
"I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are and to not only speak with them, but listen to them and let them know what we’ve accomplished," she said.