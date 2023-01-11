OK Magazine
President Joe Biden's Staff Finds Second Set Of Potentially Classified Documents In New Location

joe biden gives teen awkward dating advicepp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Members of President Joe Biden's staff have found yet another set of what are believed to be classified documents allegedly from the time he served as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

The documents were discovered at a different location than Biden's D.C. office where the first set was located.

joe biden rebukes republicans joked paul pelosi attack
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Richard Sauber, Biden's special counsel, confirmed the initial set of papers were discovered by Biden's legal team as they cleared out office space at the Penn Biden Center.

JOE BIDEN CRITICS GO WILD AS DOJ REVIEWS POTENTIALLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SNAGGED FROM PRESIDENT'S OLD OFFICE: 'OH, HOW THE TIDES HAVE TURNED'

"On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning," the lawyer explained at the time. "Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

president joe biden says us has states
Source: mega

The number of documents and level of classification has not yet been confirmed, nor has it been stated whether or not officials are still searching for any other potentially classified materials at any other location.

JOE BIDEN PLANS TO DUMP KAMALA HARRIS AS VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2024 ELECTION, SHE 'DOESN'T SEEM TO HAVE THE RIGHT STUFF': SOURCE

However, Biden's former opponent Donald Trump immediately called for the 80-year-old's home to be searched as well.

Source: OK!

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" he wrote in a post shared to Truth Social on Monday, January 9. "Did Biden try to conceal these documents before the midterms? How long did the federal government KNOW these documents were hidden? WHY are we just hearing about this now?"

This comes five months after Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by the FBI this past August. Authorities left with around 33 boxes filled with photographs, handwritten notes and dozens of empty folders labeled "confidential."

OK! Logo

