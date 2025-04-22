Joe Exotic Marries Fellow Inmate Jorge Marquez as He Serves Murder Plot Sentence Amid Cancer Battle: 'Meet My Husband'
Joe Exotic has found love in a hopeless place.
The Tiger King star, 62, announced on Monday, April 21, that he tied the knot with fellow inmate Jorge Marquez while serving his 21-year murder plot sentence and battling cancer from behind bars.
"Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado," the exotic animal expert, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, captioned a photo of himself with Marquez on their wedding day in a post shared to X (formerly named Twitter).
Maldonado-Passage’s marriage comes nearly six months after announcing in October 2024 that he and Marquez were engaged and planning to say “I do.”
More to come...