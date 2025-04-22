Joe Exotic Marries Fellow Inmate Jorge Marquez as He Serves Murder Plot Sentence Amid Cancer Battle: 'Meet My Husband'

"Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado," the exotic animal expert, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, captioned a photo of himself with Marquez on their wedding day in a post shared to X (formerly named Twitter).

Maldonado-Passage’s marriage comes nearly six months after announcing in October 2024 that he and Marquez were engaged and planning to say “I do.”

More to come...