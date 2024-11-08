Cancer-Stricken Joe Exotic Determined to Expose Gross Prison Conditions If Released Next Year: '140 of Us Have Scabies' From Rats

Joe Exotic hopes to "live" long enough to potentially get freed from prison next year and expose the disturbing conditions he's experienced living inside of his jail cell for almost half a decade.

In a new interview published Friday, November 8, the former exotic animal park operator — best known for being the subject of Netflix's viral 2020 documentary Tiger King — opened up from behind bars about his prison's apparently poor living quarters and the various health woes he's experienced since being convicted in 2019 of hiring hitmen to kill Carole Baskin and committing several wildlife crimes.