'Tiger King' Joe Exotic, 61, Confirms Engagement to 'Amazing' 33-Year-Old Inmate Amid 21-Year Prison Sentence
Third time's the charm? Tiger King star Joe Exotic is engaged!
The reality television personality, who is currently serving 21 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder-for-hire, is ready to tie the knot with a much-younger man that he met in prison, according to clips obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33," the 61-year-old — legal name Joe Maldonado-Passage — wrote via X on Monday, October 28. "He is so amazing and is from Mexico."
"Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we [will] be leaving America when we both get out," he added. "Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago."
As OK! previously reported, Maldonado-Passage has been married twice before this. He first said "I Do" to Travis Maldonado in 2015, however, he tragically shot himself and died in 2017. His death was documented in Netflix's Tiger King series.
The television personality married Dillon Passage that same year, but the pair split in 2021 after nearly 3.5 years of marriage.
"To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," Passage wrote on Instagram in 2021. "This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us. It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day."
"We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way," he continued. "I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."
Maldonado-Passage was arrested in 2018 on charges 17 counts of animal abuse and attempted murder-for-hire for allegedly plotting the death of rival big cat rescuer Carole Baskin. In 2019, he was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years behind bars. His sentence was later adjusted to 21 years.
Since his conviction, Maldonado-Passage has been appealing to celebrities like the Kardashians and Machine Gun Kelly to help campaign for him to be released from prison.
"I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push [President Joe] Biden to sign my pardon," the Netflix star posted on social media in January.
He also slammed former President Donald Trump for failing to pardon him during his term in office.
"I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump," the 57-year-old wrote in January 2021. "I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post."