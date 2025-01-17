Joe Exotic's Attorney Unveils 3 Reasons Why He Believes 'Tiger King' Star Is Innocent After Serving Years Behind Bars
Joe Exotic's attorney Levi G. McCathern held a press conference on Thursday, January 16, to share alleged evidence he believes proves the Tiger King star may have been wrongfully convicted.
"Joe has had a target on his back for years. The collusion between federal agencies and their so-called 'informants' who were known felons and fraudsters themselves, and were compensated with cash and luxury items is undeniable," McCathern said in a press release prior to the event. "Entrapment, coerced testimonies, and political prosecution have culminated in a 21-year, disproportionate sentence for a man who has already served over seven years. This stops now."
During the roughly 10-minute conference, McCathern outlined three reasons why he believes his client is innocent.
"Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone," the lawyer claimed. "He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there's a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged."
As OK! previously reported, the reality television personality — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was arrested in 2018 on suspicions of an attempted murder-for-hire plot to have rival big cat rescuer Carole Baskin killed. He was also hit with a number of animal abuse charges connected to his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
The following year, a jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison. However, his sentence was later adjusted to 21 years due to an issue with the sentencing guidelines which had been used.
Since his incarceration, Maldonado-Passage, 61, has been lobbying for his release as he battles cancer, from asking celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Machine Gun Kelly for help to suggesting President Joe Biden should grant him a pardon.
"I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon," he said in January 2024.
He also criticized President-elect Donald Trump for not freeing him during his term as POTUS.
"I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump," he insisted back in January 2021. "I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post."
Maldonado-Passage is currently scheduled to be released in 2036.