Joe Exotic's Attorney Unveils 3 Reasons Why He Believes 'Tiger King' Star Is Innocent After Serving Years Behind Bars

Joe Exotic's attorney Levi G. McCathern held a press conference on Thursday, January 16, to share alleged evidence he believes proves the Tiger King star may have been wrongfully convicted.

"Joe has had a target on his back for years. The collusion between federal agencies and their so-called 'informants' who were known felons and fraudsters themselves, and were compensated with cash and luxury items is undeniable," McCathern said in a press release prior to the event. "Entrapment, coerced testimonies, and political prosecution have culminated in a 21-year, disproportionate sentence for a man who has already served over seven years. This stops now."