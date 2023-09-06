Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce After Witnessing Shocking Sophie Turner Ring Camera Footage: Source
Caught on tape?
Following Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's sudden split after four years of marriage, insiders close to the former Hollywood power couple have revealed the shocking final straw in their seemingly happy relationship.
Per multiple sources close to Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, the Camp Rock actor allegedly saw/heard something the Game of Thrones actress said or did on their Ring Camera that made him officially move to end their union — but it is unclear exactly what was said or done.
As OK! previously reported, the parents of two — who share a daughter, Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old — confirmed the news of their split on their respective Instagrams on Wednesday, September 6, the day after Jonas officially filed divorce papers.
"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the message read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
On Tuesday, September 5, news broke that the "Cake by the Ocean" vocalist filed paperwork in Miami, Fla., to end his marriage to the Another Me star — whom he began dating in 2016 and wed in 2019.
Jonas — who is being represented by celebrity attorney Tom Sasser — cited that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and requested joint custody of their two daughters. The former pair also have a prenuptial agreement in place.
While sources close to have rock star have alleged it was Turner's partying ways that drove their romance to the brink, other insiders claimed it was the blonde beauty's desire to relocate the family to England and their bust work schedules that ended things.
"Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities," an insider claimed.
TMZ spoke with sources close to Jonas and Turner.