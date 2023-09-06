Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce After Witnessing Shocking Sophie Turner Ring Camera Footage: Source

Per multiple sources close to Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, the Camp Rock actor allegedly saw/heard something the Game of Thrones actress said or did on their Ring Camera that made him officially move to end their union — but it is unclear exactly what was said or done.

As OK! previously reported, the parents of two — who share a daughter, Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old — confirmed the news of their split on their respective Instagrams on Wednesday, September 6, the day after Jonas officially filed divorce papers.