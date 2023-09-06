Joe Jonas Bashed Over Sophie Turner Partying Accusations After Singer Files for Divorce: 'Gives Off Controlling Vibes'
He can't have his "Cake by the Ocean" and eat it too.
Joe Jonas is facing backlash for the narrative currently being portrayed of his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, after the 34-year-old shockingly filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, 27.
After the bombshell divorce filing, several sources have come forward to expose Turner's alleged partying lifestyle, accusing her of constantly going out while Jonas stayed home to take care of their two children — Willa, 3, and D.J., 1.
The Jonas Brothers band member — who is currently on tour will his siblings — has been accused of having his public relations team release this perspective to make him seem like a victim while having Turner look like a bad mom and wife.
"The way they've tried to make him a martyr for just being a dad. No, we're not doing that," one social media users wrote after fans of the Dark Phoenix actress started to speak out against the ongoing allegations Turner cared more about partying than her family.
"Women are more than mothers and mothers are allowed to have fun too," another person pointed out, while a third user said: "This really gives off controlling vibes from Joe because he's literally on tour but he's divorcing her for partying?"
The backlash continued, as one admirer of Turner quipped, "He did not marry a grandma who'll just sit there and wait for him for crying out loud," while a "pro-Sophie" stan speculated Jonas is "trying to get ahead of something."
"His team just keeps putting out stories about how he tried to save the marriage, how she's a big partier, and all these other stories while she hasn't said a word," they noted.
Turner broke her silence about the shocking split on Wednesday morning, September 6, in a joint statement shared to both her and Jonas' Instagram accounts.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read.