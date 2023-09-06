Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out About 'Mutually Ending' Their 4-Year Marriage: 'This Is a United Decision'

One day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the former flames spoke out about their decision to split.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read from the actress' Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6.