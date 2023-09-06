Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out About 'Mutually Ending' Their 4-Year Marriage: 'This Is a United Decision'
One day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the former flames spoke out about their decision to split.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read from the actress' Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6.
As OK! previously reported, the singer, 34, retained a divorce lawyer a few days before as the two had been having some issues for the past few months.
On Tuesday, September 5, the Jonas Brothers member filed the paperwork in Miami and hired powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser. In copies of the petition, Jonas said the marriage is “irretrievably broken," and he's asking for joint custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old, whose name has been kept private.
The pair, who got tied the knot twice in 2019, also have a prenup.
According to one insider, the duo had been going through a rough patch as of late.
"It's been going on all summer. They have been trying to make it work but decided to go their separate ways in August. Joe is planning to file soon," another insider told The Messenger. "Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities."
Meanwhile, another source alleged that Jonas and Turner, 27, hadn't been getting along.
"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," the source told People.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source added. "They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the U.K."