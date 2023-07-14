OK Magazine
Joe Jonas Recalls Horrifying Moment He Pooped His Pants Onstage: 'It Was a Light One'

Jul. 14 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Joe Jonas came clean about one of his most embarrassing moments!

During a Thursday, July 13, appearance on the KIIS FM "Will & Woody" radio show, the Jonas Brothers vocalist was asked to tell "a story you have never told anyone," to which the star recalled a time he pooped himself onstage.

"I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s*** your pants," the Disney Channel alum began.

The Camp Rock actor admitted the incident occurred just four years ago, and he was thankfully saved from too much embarrassment due to a costume change. "It's fresh, but I've been able to work through it, a lot of therapy," the singer joked, who shares a band with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

He went into further detail regarding the fateful day, adding, "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s*** change during the set."

"If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, 'Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,'" he continued. "That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life."

"It was a light one, it wasn't a full, so I was able to tell the tale," the father-of-two noted about his mistake.

"I'm sure I could find it," he continued about potential footage of the shameful accident. "The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head."

"It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now," the 33-year-old concluded.

