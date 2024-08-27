Joe Jonas Insists He's 'Not Trying' to Put Ex-Wife Sophie Turner 'on Blast' With His Upcoming Album
Don't expect Joe Jonas to be making any diss tracks about Sophie Turner.
Nearly a year after the rocker, 35, shockingly filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 28, he confirmed he hasn't written any songs for his upcoming album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, that directly slam Turner.
"It was scary at times, and also freeing," Jonas — who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with the blonde beauty — said about the process of creating the new body of work. "I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for."
"I’ve got two beautiful kids. I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here," the former Disney Channel star added of what fans can expect to hear.
As OK! previously reported, Turner opened up about how deeply her very public split from Jonas affected her after they sparred over where their children should live.
"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," she explained in a recent interview.
"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," Turner continued about claims that hinted she chose the nightlife over her family. "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’"
"I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s--- up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," the mother-of-two added. "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock. [Her movie costars] were my emotional support people, my family. I really don’t know what I would have done without them."
Both parties have begun new chapters in their romantic lives, as the "Sucker" artist has dated model Stormi Bree and actress Laila Abdallah. Meanwhile, Turner has been linked to Peregrine Pearson since November 2023.
Billboard conducted the interview with Jonas.