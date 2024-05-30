Joe Jonas Teases New Song About Being 'Sad' and 'Miserable' After Sophie Turner Divorce

The handsome singer melted the hearts of fans after he teased a new song about feeling down in the dumps on Wednesday, May 29. The potential new track marked Jonas' first release of a music snippet since filing for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.

Joe Jonas needs to turn that frown upside down!

Joe Jonas teased a song about feeling 'sad' in the months after his split from Sophie Turner.

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer dropped part of the track alongside a TikTok video of him riding a bike along a scenic road.

"C'mon Joe you got so much more to be grateful for," the song began, as Jonas, 34, lip-synced along to the words.