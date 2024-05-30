Joe Jonas Teases New Song About Being 'Sad' and 'Miserable' After Sophie Turner Divorce
Joe Jonas needs to turn that frown upside down!
The handsome singer melted the hearts of fans after he teased a new song about feeling down in the dumps on Wednesday, May 29. The potential new track marked Jonas' first release of a music snippet since filing for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.
The "Cake by the Ocean" singer dropped part of the track alongside a TikTok video of him riding a bike along a scenic road.
"C'mon Joe you got so much more to be grateful for," the song began, as Jonas, 34, lip-synced along to the words.
"Stop being sad 'cause your making the room uncomfortable," the tune continued. "OK I get it right now you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."
The next verse appeared to possibly be the chorus of the song, as he referenced the lyrics in the caption of the social media post.
"Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy they don't know what to do," he sang before the video came to an end.
The new music seemed to be the perfect anthem for Jonas as he enters his first summer as a single man.
In the months since calling it quits on his marriage to the Game of Thrones star — whom he shares daughters Willa, 3½, and Delphine, 22 months, with — Jonas has been seen cozied up with model Stormi Bree, 33, and while recent reports claim the pair are still an item, he doesn't seem to be jumping into anything too serious so soon after his marital demise.
Turner, 28, has also appeared to move on from her four-year marriage to Jonas, as she's been spotted making out with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, across the pond.
The Dark Phoenix actress recently reflected on her tumultuous split from the Jonas Brothers band member during an interview with British Vogue, where she shed light on the rough rumors claiming she was a bad mom who cared more about partying than her kids.
"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," Turner confessed of the weeks after her divorce became public knowledge. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."
"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,'" she added.