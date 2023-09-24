Sophie Turner 'Furious That She's Being Painted as a Hard-Partying Booze Hound' as Joe Jonas Divorce Turns 'Nasty'
Is Joe Jonas playing the victim?
A source close to Sophie Turner recently revealed how the Game of Thrones star feels about the bad press she's received in the wake of her divorce from Jonas.
Some sources have portrayed Turner as a crazy party girl, while painting the Camp Rock star as the perfect stay at home father, however, the insider refutes this depiction.
"She's furious that she's being painted by people close to him as this hard-partying booze hound, which she says is totally exaggerated," they said. "At the same time, he's out there working to maintain his good-guy image, acting like Dad of the Year."
The source pointed out how convenient it was the Disney alum, 34, was photographed on dad duty just a day after he filed for divorce from the 27-year-old. Stories about the couple have also claimed Jonas is the primary caretaker of their children, despite him being on tour.
"No, Joe doesn't deserve a gold star for looking after the kids while Sophie works," Buzzfeed said about the duo, while Vogue claimed, "Team Jonas is throwing a careless-mother narrative at proceedings and seeing if it sticks. The misogyny is so ridiculously stark."
The source added that the criticism she's received about her motherhood has particularly struck a nerve "because [Joe] wasn't supportive of her when she was struggling after their second baby was born last year."
Reports also claimed that the "final straw" between the pair was when Jonas saw Turner say something on their home security system.
"It's appalling that he was spying on her!" the insider exclaimed. "But then he claims he wants to keep things friendly."
"He can't expect to steamroll her like this — she's going to eventually tell her side of the story. The divorce is getting nasty," the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, sources claimed that Jonas was the initiator of the divorce and Turner supposedly pleaded to work on their relationship.
"Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States," the insider said of the actress who had been filming in the U.K. at the time of the divorce. "She begged for another chance."
"Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted," the source added. "His brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention."
"Sophie seems to have reluctantly accepted it, even if it does mean some painful discussions about custody arrangements and the practical inconvenience of both parents being based on different continents," they noted of the duo, who share two daughters. "It's an agonizing and painful situation."
