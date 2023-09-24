Sophie Turner 'Furious That She's Being Painted as a Hard-Partying Booze Hound' as Joe Jonas Divorce Turns 'Nasty'

Some sources have portrayed Turner as a crazy party girl, while painting the Camp Rock star as the perfect stay at home father, however, the insider refutes this depiction.

"She's furious that she's being painted by people close to him as this hard-partying booze hound, which she says is totally exaggerated," they said. "At the same time, he's out there working to maintain his good-guy image, acting like Dad of the Year."