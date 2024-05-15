Sophie Turner Shockingly Reveals She Considered Terminating Pregnancy With First Daughter Willa at Age 24
Sophie Turner made a brutally honest confession about becoming a mother.
The Game of Thrones alum, 28, revealed she considered terminating her pregnancy after finding out she was expecting her first child, Willa, with ex Joe Jonas when she was only 24 years old.
"Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week," Turner explained in a recent interview. "Thankfully, there were therapists there to help me talk things through."
Turner was on a getaway in Bali when she discovered she and the Camp Rock star, whom she split from last year, were going to be parents. However, Turner wasn't exactly brimming with joy when she told Jonas, 34.
"I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying, ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?'" she recalled of the scary moment. "When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous."
After the initial shock, Turner said she still “didn’t know” if she “wanted to be a mother" at all. But after many conversations with her then-husband, "something changed” in her. "I just knew I had to have her," the U.K. native said.
The former couple welcomed their first child in July 2020. Two years later, Turner and Jonas had their second daughter, Delphine. "Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling," she said of going through the process all over again.
"I wanted them to have each other. They’re so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life," the proud mom gushed over her brood.
- Sophie Turner Had the 'Worst Few Days of My Life' After Joe Jonas Divorce Was Announced: 'I Didn’t Know If I Was Going to Make It'
- Sophie Turner Asks Judge to 'Reactivate' Divorce From Joe Jonas After Attempts to Settle Child Custody Agreement Fails
- Sophie Turner Hits the Slopes With New Man Peregrine Pearson, Wears Skimpy Bathing Suit: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After four years of marriage, the rocker filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023.
"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," she noted of the frenzy surrounding their breakup and people questioning her parenting.
"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," Turner explained. "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’"
British Vogue conducted the interview with Turner.