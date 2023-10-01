Sweet Revenge: Sophie Turner Enjoys Girls' Night Out at Joe Jonas' Favorite Restaurant Alongside His Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift

As Turner's relationship comes to an end, Swift is entering into a new one with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and Swift are enjoying time on the East Coast before the Sunday, October 1, game at MetLife Stadium. OK! previously reported the "Our Song" singer was enchanted by the Ohio native.

“Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis,” the insider revealed. “They had a secret date in a private dining room at a restaurant in NYC and it went very well — they really hit it off.”

“She tried to play coy at first to feel him out and see how serious he was. It didn’t last long, though,” the source continued. “She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable.”