Sweet Revenge: Sophie Turner Enjoys Girls' Night Out at Joe Jonas' Favorite Restaurant Alongside His Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift
Is Sophie Turner getting her revenge? The actress was spotted enjoying dinner at Joe Jonas' favorite New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes.
Jonas raved about the Soho eatery in an August interview.
“Emilio’s Ballato is one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York,” Jonas confessed. “[The owner’s] a good friend of ours, and his whole family works there.”
“We’ve done a lot of family meals at Emilio’s, and I think we’ve done a few holiday meals there,” he shared. “We always try to take over the back room, and he just opened up a speakeasy next door.”
As Turner's relationship comes to an end, Swift is entering into a new one with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and Swift are enjoying time on the East Coast before the Sunday, October 1, game at MetLife Stadium. OK! previously reported the "Our Song" singer was enchanted by the Ohio native.
“Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis,” the insider revealed. “They had a secret date in a private dining room at a restaurant in NYC and it went very well — they really hit it off.”
“She tried to play coy at first to feel him out and see how serious he was. It didn’t last long, though,” the source continued. “She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable.”
Before Swift was seen sporting Kansas City Chiefs gear at Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, the E! star expressed his interest in pursuing the blonde beauty during an episode of his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his brother.
"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he explained. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”
Although Kelce and Swift appear to be in the early stages of their romance, the increase in media attention led to both fans and critics discussing his on-again, off-again courtship with broadcaster Kayla Nicole Brown. In January of this year, Travis made an appearance on the popular sports show "The Pivot Podcast" and he addressed his public split from Kayla Nicole.
“I’m in the free market right now,” Travis said. “I’m out there just enjoying life focused on my profession, got my feet up outside of football.”
The athlete later shut down rumors that the pair parted ways due to him being "cheap."
“Don’t buy into that s---,” he said. “I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”
“But you’ve got to be crazy if you’d think I never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food,” he added. “We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about.”
Despite Kayla Nicole and Travis splitting in May of 2022, his new connection led to an increase in curiosity surrounding the influencer. Because of her years of rooting for Travis on the sidelines, Kayla Nicole befriended many of the wives and girlfriends of Travis' teammates — including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.
Months after ending things with Travis, Kayla Nicole and Brittany remained friends and publicly supported each other, and the model attended the July premiere of the Netflix series Quarterback.
However, shortly after the news broke that Mahomes was hanging out with Swift the night before the Chiefs Sunday, October 1, game — Kayla Nicole unfollowed the former soccer player.
Jonas spoke to Infatuation.