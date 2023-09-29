Revealed: Sophie Turner Releases Bombshell Letter Against Ex Joe Jonas Proving She Planned for Them to Move to the U.K.
Sophie Turner has proof that she and Joe Jonas planned to move to England.
In court documents filed this week, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that the Jonas Brothers front man always intended to relocate with their daughters to the U.K., via a letter he wrote.
The legal paperwork shared an emotional note Jonas penned in June in an effort to persuade a homeowner in Wallingford, Oxford, to sell the family their home.
“When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house,” the 34-year-old said to the seller.
“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before,” he gushed.
The “Burnin’ Up” singer then raved about the $7.5 million home, explaining his love for the “beautiful walled garden,” describing it as “simply heavenly!”
“My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!” Jonas continued.
The singer then envisioned himself living in the foreign country, writing, “I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat.”
“We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home,” he penned, before concluding with, “I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here.”
After the letter was sent, the seller decided to accept Jonas and Turner’s offer and the former lovebirds put down a 10 percent deposit on the property on July 7.
Jonas even allegedly texted one of his sister-in-laws to share the news, saying, “Well, Sophie and I officially own a home in the U.K.”
As OK! previously reported, the bombshell letter came after Turner filed a lawsuit on September 21, claiming their two daughters were "wrongfully retained in New York City," after the couple agreed they would live in England.
“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the documents stated. However, the duo had previously agreed that their children would stay in the United States with Jonas until Turner’s filming obligations ended.
“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the paperwork said, noting that it was a “temporary arrangement.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Things took a turn when their marriage "very suddenly" crumbled. The documents even alleged that Turner found out about the divorce filing "through the media" four days later.
Jonas was also apparently in "possession of the children’s passport,” and refused to “return the passports to the Mother” or to “send the children home to England with the Mother.”
Page Six reported on the court documents.