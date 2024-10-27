or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Sophie Turner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Sophie Turner Packs on the PDA With 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson as Ex Joe Jonas Still 'Cares' About Her Flaunting New Romance

Composite photo of Peregrine Pearson, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
Source: @sophiet/INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Sophie Turner shared a slew of loved-up pics with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, a year after splitting from Joe Jonas.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sophie Turner is madly in love again!

The Game of Thrones actress, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, to wish her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, a happy birthday alongside multiple PDA-packed photos of the pair more than a year after Turner and ex-Joe Jonas ended their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner packs on the pda with angel pie boyfriend peregrine pearson as ex joe jonas
Source: @sophiet/INSTAGRAM

Sophie Turner gushed over her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, for his birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈," the blonde beauty captioned the slew of snaps of her looking loved-up with her man, whom she started dating in October 2023.

In other pictures, the pair shared a steamy smooch, looked into each other's eyes and seemed blissfully happy together.

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner packs on the pda with angel pie boyfriend peregrine pearson as ex joe jonas
Source: @sophiet/INSTAGRAM

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have been dating since October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

It was only a little over a year ago that Turner and the DNCE band member, 35, announced they were ending their marriage after four years. As OK! previously reported, Jonas has reportedly been adjusting to his former spouse having someone new in her life.

"Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," an insider claimed. "It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner packs on the pda with angel pie boyfriend peregrine pearson as ex joe jonas
Source: @sophiet/INSTAGRAM

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finalized their divorce in September.

Article continues below advertisement

After the former Hollywood power couple, who daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, finalized their divorce in September, the former Disney Channel star has been stunned by how quick Turner moved on. "When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the insider continued. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"

To make matters worse, Jonas has been dealing with trouble in his own love life after splitting from model Stormi Bree, 33, in June. "It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner packs on the pda with angel pie boyfriend peregrine pearson as ex joe jonas
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married for four years.

"What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done," the source spilled of the "Only Human" rocker. "What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.