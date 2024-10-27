Sophie Turner Packs on the PDA With 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson as Ex Joe Jonas Still 'Cares' About Her Flaunting New Romance

After the former Hollywood power couple, who daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, finalized their divorce in September, the former Disney Channel star has been stunned by how quick Turner moved on. "When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the insider continued. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"

To make matters worse, Jonas has been dealing with trouble in his own love life after splitting from model Stormi Bree, 33, in June. "It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue," the insider claimed.