Sophie Turner Packs on the PDA With 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson as Ex Joe Jonas Still 'Cares' About Her Flaunting New Romance
Sophie Turner is madly in love again!
The Game of Thrones actress, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, to wish her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, a happy birthday alongside multiple PDA-packed photos of the pair more than a year after Turner and ex-Joe Jonas ended their marriage.
"Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈," the blonde beauty captioned the slew of snaps of her looking loved-up with her man, whom she started dating in October 2023.
In other pictures, the pair shared a steamy smooch, looked into each other's eyes and seemed blissfully happy together.
It was only a little over a year ago that Turner and the DNCE band member, 35, announced they were ending their marriage after four years. As OK! previously reported, Jonas has reportedly been adjusting to his former spouse having someone new in her life.
"Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," an insider claimed. "It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."
After the former Hollywood power couple, who daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, finalized their divorce in September, the former Disney Channel star has been stunned by how quick Turner moved on. "When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the insider continued. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"
To make matters worse, Jonas has been dealing with trouble in his own love life after splitting from model Stormi Bree, 33, in June. "It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue," the insider claimed.
"What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done," the source spilled of the "Only Human" rocker. "What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him!"