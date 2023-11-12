OK Magazine
Sophie Turner 'Quite Taken' With New Man Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce: 'She's Ready to Have Fun'

Nov. 12 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Moving on too fast?

According to a recent source, Sophie Turner is happy about her latest romance with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson, following her divorce from husband of four years Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September.

“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings,” the insider said of the Game of Thrones alum, who was spotted smooching Pearson on November 1. “Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.”

Pearson is the Heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray and recently became single after his September break up from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” the insider stated of the mother-of-three. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”

While Turner has seemingly found a new beau, the Disney alum has been having some fun of his own as he was recently spotted on a megayacht in Miami with friends.

Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson is a British aristocrat.

“Sophie doesn’t feel guilty for moving on with Perry — at all,” the source added.

However, they suspected, “Joe’s playing it cool. He’ll be watching this play out from a distance.”

As OK! previously reported, details of Turner’s budding romance came after she and the musician settled their custody battle over their two daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on October 10, the ex-lovers believe an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married for four years.

Sophie Turner

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," Jonas and Turner said in a joint message. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

In the temporary custody agreement reached by the duo, the two girls will stay with the 27-year-old from October 9 to October 21, and she's allowed to travel with them within the U.S. or U.K. during this time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters.

The blonde beauty is then required to return them to Jonas, who is currently on tour, from October 21 to November 2.

They will continue to take turns with the children until January 7, 2024, so that they're able to celebrate Thanksgiving with Jonas and Christmas with Turner.

Source: OK!
Shortly after this agreement between the parties, Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young signed an “Agreed Order of Abatement” on the former couple’s divorce proceedings as they believe they can sort things out through mediation.

“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” court docs revealed. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court."

Life & Style reported on the source’s claims.

