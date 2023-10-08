Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Friends 'Caught in the Middle' of Their Nasty Divorce
“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” the insider spilled, noting Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, 41, has particularly been struggling.
“She and Sophie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize them being in her life,” they explained.
Although Joe previously claimed he and ex Taylor Swift were “cool,” the pop sensation has clearly taken the Do Revenge star’s side as the two have been repeatedly spotted in NYC together after the split.
“Taylor has no problem getting involved in Joe and Sophie’s drama,” the source claimed. “All of Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars, whom she’s still close with, have been really supportive, too.”
Meanwhile, Joe has supposedly been leaning on brothers Nick and Kevin, and “he has a lot of non-famous friends he’s known his whole life who are rallying around him, as well.”
However, the insider noted both celebs will need plenty of support as they alleged, “This divorce could go on for a very long time, and it’s really sad to see.”
As OK! previously reported, Joe and Sophie filed for divorce in September after four years together. The breakup took a tough turn when the actress filed a lawsuit against the Disney alum regarding their daughters’ residence.
An insider recently discussed why the blonde beauty decided to take legal action against Joe.
“Sophie felt she had no other choice but to sue and get the court involved,” they stated. “Sophie doesn’t even know who Joe is anymore."
Following the lawsuit, Joe’s lawyer mind fought back against the claims that he was withholding the children’s passports.
First, the lawyer alleged that the lawsuit went against the duo’s "amicable parenting setup," which they arranged after the divorce filing.
"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," the attorney said.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," the statement read, noting that Joe would never "abduct" the kids. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the message added.
Life & Style reported on the source’s comments.